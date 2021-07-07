'Paddington 3' is set to start filming early next year.

StudioCanal has announced the third instalment of the live-action and animated film series - which is based on Michael Bond's Paddington Bear character - will start shooting in the second quarter of 2022.

During the Cannes Film Festival, the studio's CEO Anna Marsh said: "Our beloved bear is truly part of the family."

The highly anticipated sequel - which follows 2014's 'Paddington' and 2017's 'Paddington 2' - will have a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, and a screenplay penned by James Lamont, Jon Foster and Burton.

Casting details are yet to be revealed, but it's expected that Ben Whishaw will once again voice the beloved bear.

Although King won't be back as director - having been at the helm of the first two movies - he will serve as executive producer.

Production was official confirmed earlier this year, as StudioCanal announced work on the upcoming family film.

A representative said in February: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film three with the utmost craft and care - as with film one and two.”

And last summer, King explained why he wouldn’t be returning to the director’s chair on the third film.

He said: “At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.”

However, Paul will remain on the ‘Paddington’ team as an executive producer, and also confirmed in June that a script was being written with the possibility of further instalments in the future.

Speaking about the longevity of the movie series, he explained at the time: “It’s not like Paddington dies at the end. He doesn’t ascend into the sky on a rocket-powered marmalade jar.”