SAG-AFTRA has rescinded its Do Not Work order for Michael Bay's movie 'Songbird'.

The upcoming blockbuster - which is set two years in a future in which the corona virus pandemic persists - was in doubt after the union told its members to avoid the project.

However, the guild has now changed its position and taken back the Do Not Work order, allowing members to start work on the production ''effective immediately'', Deadline reports.

The change of heart comes just one day after SAG-AFTRA sent a note to members and said: ''The producer of the picture entitled 'Songbird' has failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement.

''As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union.

''Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Songbird may be considered a violation of Global Rule One.

''Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.''

Filmmaker Bay is producing the pandemic thriller, which is set to star the likes of Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

The movie - which will be directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes - is set two years in the future, where coronavirus is still present and growing even more serious as the virus continues to mutate.