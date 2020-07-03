SAG-AFTRA has issued a ''do not work'' order for Michael Bay's upcoming coronavirus pandemic thriller 'Songbird'.
SAG-AFTRA has issued a ''do not work'' order for Michael Bay's movie 'Songbird'.
The upcoming blockbuster - which is set two years in a future in which the coronavirus pandemic has muted and not gone away - was set to be made during the health crisis, but the actors union has told its members to avoid the project.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA sent a note to members and said: ''The producer of the picture entitled 'Songbird' has failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement.
''As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union.
''Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Songbird may be considered a violation of Global Rule One.
''Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.''
Filmmaker Bay is producing the pandemic thriller, which was set to star the likes of Demi Moore, raig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.
The movie - which will be directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes - is set two years in the future, where coronavirus is still present but growing more serious as the virus continues to mutate.
The film centres around a delivery man who has a rare immunity, but is unable to be with his girlfriend as she, like many, is locked within her home.
The essential worker must overcome martial law, vigilantes, and a powerful well-connected family - which will be led by Demi's matriarch character - to be with the one he loves.
