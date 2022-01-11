Michael Bay is to produce 'The Raid' remake for Netflix.

The 56-year-oid director will be at the helm of the remake along with executive producer Gareth Evans, who served as the wrote and directed the 2011 film.

A verified Netflix account confirmed the news on Twitter: "A reimagining of Gareth Evans’ THE RAID is coming to Netflix. From writer/director Patrick Hughes & producer Michael Bay, the film is set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested ‘Badlands’, where an undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch a kingpin."

The original 2011 film starred Iko Uwais - who went on to further success in Netflix hit ' Wu Assassins ' - as its lead a rookie SWAT operative who, along with his team, has to battle their way up a series of levels in a locked-down apartment complex dominated by a drug lord.

The remake will be "a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre", according to reports by Deadline.

A remake of the award-winning film was announced in 2017 with Frank Grillo set to star and Joe Carnahan tapped as writer and director, but it is unclear whether the two projects are related.

At the time, Carnahan told Deadline: "I am extremely excited about Frank and I boarding this property and hopefully doing something fresh and inventive with it. The original is masterful, so we’ve given ourselves a pretty big mountain to summit. But I have great faith in the story and approach to the material that we’ve taken."