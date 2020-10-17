Michael B. Jordan will produce the 'Static Shock' movie.

The 33-year-old actor has joined forces with filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, Warner Bros. and DC to produce the movie through Outlier Society, his production company.

Marvel's 'Black Panther' star Michael told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

Hudlin -who is involved with expanding the creative franchise Milestone Media, which is known for superheroes such as Icon, Rocket and Static Shock - first revealed plans for a 'Static Shock' movie in August.

He said: "We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want."

'Static Shock' follows Dakota-based teenager Virgil Hawkins, who fights crime as a superhero. After walking into an area where chemical containers explode, Hawkins gained powers to create, generate, absorb, and control electricity and magnetism.