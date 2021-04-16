Michael B, Jordan has explained how the plot of 'Without Remorse' differs from Tom Clancy's novel as he wanted to give a "current" view of the world.
Michael B. Jordan wanted the plot of 'Without Remorse' to reflect the modern world.
The 34-year-old actor plays US Navy SEAL John Kelly in the action thriller based on Tom Clancy's novel, and whilst the novel is set during the Vietnam War, the movie took place in Syria, Russia and Washington to give it a "different perspective".
Michael told Baz Bamigboye's column in the Daily Mail newspaper: "The script had been around for a few years when I came across it.
"Sometimes, if these stories are floating around for a while, you need fresh eyes to tell the story from a different perspective – to make it current."
The 'Creed' star also revealed that he had to "craft the physique around the character" of John Kelly as there is "regular shape and movie shape".
Michael, who hopes that the movie can be the start of a franchise, added that the military character is someone "you don't really want to cross" and "usually" gets things done.
The 'Black Panther' actor said: "He's the kind of guy who, whenever he puts his mind to it, usually gets it done. And he's a guy you don't really want to cross."
Jodie-Turner Smith also stars as Kelly's commander Karen Greer and Jordan says that director Stefano Sollima didn't want to go down the "obvious" romantic route for the character.
He said: "We didn't want to go the obvious easy route. There's no room for romance. But at the same time, she's a strong capable woman who goes from war rooms with the generals out to the field."
Michael previously revealed how he wanted to pay homage to 'Mission: Impossible' and 'The Bourne Identity' with the project as he loved both action flicks when he was growing up.
He said: "I loved these type of movies growing up y'know? And to be able to build the action sequences… to go from a plane crash to diving underwater to jumping to the side of a burning car to jumping through glass to gunfights and hand-to-hand combat…
"For me, it was my ideal movie and I wanted to pull from a lot of movies that I loved growing up, like 'Bourne' and 'Mission: Impossible'."
