Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with civil rights advocacy charity Color of Change to help promote change in Hollywood.
Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with a civil rights advocacy charity to help promote change in Hollywood.
The 'Black Panther' star has joined forces with American non-profit organisation Color of Change to launch the #ChangeHollywood initiative, which begins with a roadmap for change that lays out the ways in which production companies and executives can invest in anti-racist content and create authentic Black stories with Black talent.
Throughout the project, companies will be provided with recommendations as well as forthcoming resources to support follow-through.
Michael said in a statement: ''This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood. We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.''
The roadmap encourages Hollywood businesses to ''divest from the police'' and put that money toward investing in ''anti-racist content and authentic Black stories'', as well as ''Black communities'' and ''Black talent and careers''.
Michael's involvement in the initiative comes after he announced in 2018 that his production company, Outlier Society, would be adopting the use of an inclusion rider for all of its projects.
Soon after, the actor and his company worked with WarnerMedia to establish a new company-wide policy to increase diversity and inclusivity, under which his 2019 movie 'Just Mercy' was produced.
The aim of the new programme is to provide concrete steps that can be taken to create change, and Michael has already begun having conversations with companies including WME and Endeavor Content and organisations like BLD PWR about commitments to this initiative.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
After years of work and millions of dollars in funding, Dr. Storm has come up...
A teleportation experiment malfunctions, leaving four young scientists undoubtable irrecoverably changed. With the steady manifestation...
With his debut feature, writer-director Ryan Coogler recreates a real-life event with remarkable artistry. Even...
Even a strongly likeable cast can't breathe life into this ill-conceived film, which poses as...
If there's no clear cut message between two people who like other, nobody knows where...
Oscar Grant is a 22-year-old living in the San Francisco Bay Area who hasn't lived...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...