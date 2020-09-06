Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o were among the guests at a private memorial for Chadwick Boseman on Saturday (05.09.20).

The two 'Black Panther' stars attended the memorial service for their late co-star in Malibu, California, over the weekend, after he tragically passed away in late August at the age of 43, following a secret battle with colon cancer.

Michael and Lupita were joined by fellow 'Black Panther' star Winston Duke, as well as Chadwick's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, whom he had secretly tied the knot with shortly before his passing.

The memorial service overlooked the ocean and included music from a hang drum, as well as a table display filled with flowers and pictures of Chadwick.

The private event came after Chadwick's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, held a public memorial in his memory on Thursday (03.09.20), which involved a screening of 'Black Panther' - in which Chadwick played King T'Challa and his titular alter-ego - as well as a video of a speech he once gave at Howard University.

Meanwhile, local government officials in Anderson are working on plans for a permanent monument to be erected in Chadwick's honour, after thousands of people signed petitions calling for his statue to replace a Confederate monument currently on display in the city.

More than 66,000 people have signed one petition calling for a monument of the Hollywood star, and over 59,000 have signed another.

Anderson University Student DeAndre Weaver, who started one of the petitions, wrote: ''Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him. (sic)''

A spokesperson from the city of Anderson said: ''The statue is on county property, but under the state's purview. City of Anderson Mayor Roberts is open to working with the county and state to find a path going forward for the monument.

''Right now, our town is grieving the loss of a native son. We feel that it's appropriate that our hearts and minds are focused now on grieving the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

''I can also tell you that there is no doubt that we will put together a permanent and public and fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman. We will do it in world class fashion. We're gonna do it right.''