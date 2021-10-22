Michael B. Jordan's model girlfriend says her boyfriend's skin has never been so healthy since she encouraged him to start a skincare routine.
Michael B. Jordan's "skin is thriving" after getting skincare advice from Lori Harvey.
The 24-year-old model - who went public with her romance with the 'Black Panther' star in January - inspired her beau to start his own skincare regimen, and he's been glowing ever since.
Lori - who has just dropped her debut skincare line, SKN by LH - told 'Access Daily': "He just loves having a [skincare] routine now.
"Seeing him just like wipe his face with a wet rag in the morning … I was like, wait! I need to moisturise you.
"So he loves just having like a regime now.
"His skin is thriving now."
The daughter of actor Steve Harvey, 64, previously revealed that she tests out all of her beauty products on the 34-year-old movie star, and even got her famous father into skincare.
She said: “I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend.
“I’ve pretty much gotten all of the men in my life on a skincare regimen, my dad included … so if you’re wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it’s because of me.”
Lori got schooled up on skincare later in life, after using products that irritated her skin and caused acne when she was younger.
She told hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover: "As I got older, you know, I was experimenting with skincare. [I] didn't really have a lot of knowledge about it, and I was actually using products that were making my skin worse, which led to acne and just like really bad scarring, skin irritation, so as I got older, started educating myself about skincare."
