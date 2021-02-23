A petition to get a New York street renamed after late rap icon MF Doom has been launched.
A petition has been launched to rename a New York street after the late rap legend MF Doom.
The ‘KMD-MF DOOM Way Committee’ has started the Change.org appeal, which calls for the block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road on East Hudson Street in Long Beach to be named in DOOM's honour, as he grew up in the area.
The petition reads: “Hip-hop leaders credit Mr. Dumile [DOOM’s real name was Daniel Dumile] as one of the most prolific rap artists of all time. His life served as an example of inclusive community building and growth through individual struggle. Long Beach profoundly influenced his adolescence.
“People of various backgrounds and cultures worldwide recognise him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, underground hip-hop artist of all time. Mr. Dumile’s ability to unite people across cultures started as a youth in Long Beach.
“Long Beach should be proud of its native son and honour him and his legacy on a street sign. Just as important, the city should embrace the unity Mr. Dumile represents for generations to come. (sic)"
The petition has amassed over 600 signatures at the time of writing.
DOOM - whose real name was Daniel Dumile - passed away on October 31, aged just 49, a statement by his family confirmed two months later.
The likes of Busta Rhymes, Lupe Fiasco and Thom Yorke were among those to pay tribute to the hip-hop icon upon the tragic news of his passing.
The former hailed DOOM - who he had frequently collaborated with since their 1991 track 'Nitty Gritty Remix' with his group KMD - a "God MC and incredible human being"
While the Radiohead frontman said he was a "massive inspiration".
He wrote: “He was a massive inspiration to so many of us.
“The way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius (sic)"
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...