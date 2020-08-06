Melissa Rivers claims her late mother Joan would have loved wearing masks as they hide ''a multitude of flaws''.

The 52-year-old star claimed that the comedy legend - who passed away in 2014 - would have enjoyed wearing a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic as she would only have ''to do her eye makeup''.

In an interview with the podcast 'Beyond The Velvet Rope With David Yontef', when asked what Joan would make of wearing masks, Melissa explained: ''Oh, she would be happy.

''Think of all - it hides a multitude of flaws. Exactly, you know, she would - she would have been very happy because that meant she only had to do her eye makeup.''

Melissa also revealed that she be up for a reboot of 'Fashion Police', the show she presented between 2015 and 2017 which had previously been hosted by Joan before her death.

On the subject of reviving the series, she said: ''Oh absolutely. Absolutely. You know, I loved working with Brad [Goreski]. I loved working with NeNe [Leakes]. I loved working - you know, Giuliana [Rancic] and I worked forever. I adore Margaret [Cho].

''You know, there's a couple people I wouldn't want to work with, but, God, we could use it now, too.''

Melissa also explained that she loves the way Jennifer Lopez looks and joked that she is ''not human'' with how stunning the AGE-year-old star has been during lockdown.

She quipped: ''How can she look so good all the way through this? Did you see the Instagram picture she put up the other day that was her from the back in a white bathing suit?

''I don't get it. Like, she's not human. It's not right. I want to know what fountain of youth she's drinking form.''

To listen to the full podcast, go to https://shows.acast.com/behind-the-velvet-rope-withdavidyontef/episodes/melissa-rivers-an-interview