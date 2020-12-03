Melissa McCarthy says Ursula is "delicious to play".

The 50-year-old actress has admitted she's had the most "fun" portraying the evil sea witch in Rob Marshall's upcoming live action/CGI adaptation of the 1989 Disney classic 'The Little Mermaid'.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' alongside her husband Ben Falcone this week, Melissa revealed that she's hoping production will recommence in January in London, after it was shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel.

She told the host: "For 'The Little Mermaid', hopefully, if everything is … safe, we go back to shooting in January in London."

The 'Bridesmaids' star also revealed what kind of Ursula she will be.

She added: "I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she’s the villain, but I’ve just always kind of been like, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, she’s kind of delicious to play.

"I’m just kind of doing it as if I could be like the vaudevillian night club act that lives in my heart. It’s just so fun, you can’t go too far with her and I’m excited to see it."

Halle Bailey is set to portray Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric.

While among the voice cast is Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull, Jacob Tremblay as Ariel's faithful fish friend Flounder and Daveed Diggs as lobster Sebastian.

Javier Bardem is rumoured to play King Triton, Ariel's father, in the movie.

'The Little Mermaid' tells the story of a young mermaid named Ariel who is fascinated with life on land and on one of her visits to the surface, meets and falls in love with Prince Eric.

Determined to be with her love, Ariel makes a deal with the evil Ursula to exchange her beautiful voice for human legs, but she must seal the deal with a kiss within three days, or she will lose her voice forever.

In the original film, King Triton disapproves of his daughter's interest in life above water, but is forced to come to Ariel's aid when her deal with Ursula doesn't go according to plan.