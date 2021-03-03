Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 50-year-old actress has been spotted on set with her husband Ben Falcone and Luke Hemsworth as she plays a fake version of villain Hela, with the tradition of telling 'Thor' stories through amateur plays continuing in the upcoming flick.

McCarthy will feature alongside Falcone, Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Sam Neill as Asgardian actors.

She will portray Hela - the villain played by Cate Blanchett in the previous movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

The 'Bridesmaids' star and Falcone posted a video at Christmas in which they pleaded to be given a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

He said: "Melissa and I are desperate to be in this film, 'Love and Thunder.'"

McCarthy added: "Respectfully, respectfully, sure."

The 'Spy' actress is also appearing opposite Octavia Spencer in the superhero comedy 'Thunder Force', which tells the story of a pair of former best friends who mend their relationship when one gets superpowers.

She has jokingly described the movie as a "classic" tale.

She said: "Ya know, it's your classic story – childhood best friends become estranged and then reunite after the super-smart friend develops a genetically engineered technology that gives humans superpowers which allow them to fight back and protect their city against the miscreants that are destroying the world. And thusly, 'Thunder Force' was born!"

McCarthy loved the experience of working with Octavia and likened it to a "fever dream".

She added: "Working with someone you've known for over two decades is the best. We had the greatest time on set.

"I can't believe two girls who waited in line for 'The Price Is Right' 20 years ago got to run around in superhero suits fighting and winning against the bad guys. It felt like a fever dream."