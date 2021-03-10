Melissa McCarthy was "flipped off" for wearing a tracksuit to an Oscars party.

The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star donned the infamous outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party - matching with her husband Ben Falcone - in 2019 and she admits it "threw everyone into a tizzy" when she arrived at the party in the unusual ensemble.

Recalling her decision to wear the casual outfit, she said: "I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars ... I asked, 'Can we wear matching tracksuits?' And someone was like, 'For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?' It's not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable."

And the 50-year-old actress was glad she wore the comfy outfit and she enjoyed spending the night "dancing pretty hard" without the dress and heels on.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she added: "I have never been flipped off or told to f*** off as much as at that party, and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it. [After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f*** yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"

Meanwhile, Melissa previously revealed she has stopped worrying about her weight.

Speaking in 2015, she said: "I feel amazing. I finally said, 'Oh for God's sake stop worrying about it,' and it may be the best thing I've ever done. I truly stopped worrying about it. I stopped over-analysing, over-thinking, over-doing anything. I kinda went back to when I was pregnant and I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked. I could've figured that out before 44, but whatever."