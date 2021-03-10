Melissa McCarthy was "flipped off" for wearing a tracksuit to an Oscars party in 2019 but she was glad she did as she was really comfortable when dancing.
The 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star donned the infamous outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party - matching with her husband Ben Falcone - in 2019 and she admits it "threw everyone into a tizzy" when she arrived at the party in the unusual ensemble.
Recalling her decision to wear the casual outfit, she said: "I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars ... I asked, 'Can we wear matching tracksuits?' And someone was like, 'For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?' It's not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable."
And the 50-year-old actress was glad she wore the comfy outfit and she enjoyed spending the night "dancing pretty hard" without the dress and heels on.
Speaking to InStyle magazine, she added: "I have never been flipped off or told to f*** off as much as at that party, and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it. [After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f*** yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"
Meanwhile, Melissa previously revealed she has stopped worrying about her weight.
Speaking in 2015, she said: "I feel amazing. I finally said, 'Oh for God's sake stop worrying about it,' and it may be the best thing I've ever done. I truly stopped worrying about it. I stopped over-analysing, over-thinking, over-doing anything. I kinda went back to when I was pregnant and I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked. I could've figured that out before 44, but whatever."
