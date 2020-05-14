Melissa Etheridge's son has died aged 21.

The 'Like The Way I Do' hitmaker has confirmed her son Beckett - who she shares with Julie Cypher - has tragically passed away.

Melissa's team posted on her Twitter account: ''We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME. (sic)''

Melissa - who is now married to Linda Wallem - also has 13-year-old twins, Miller and Johnnie with Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Fans and friends rushed to social media to send their love and best wishes to Melissa and her family after the tragic news.

One fan wrote: ''Oh my god!! This is so unbelievably sad!! I'm so sorry to hear this!! My heart goes out to the whole family!! (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''I am so very sorry for your loss Melissa, I can't even imagine how heartbreaking this must be for you and your family. We all love you, you have been such a huge support to us during these past few months. Sending so much love to you and your family xxx (sic)''

A third shared: ''Melissa and family, all of those who you have helped through all of the craziness, without even personally knowing us, are holding you close in our hearts.

''Please know that we feel the love you send out and are sending healing thoughts and love to you during this difficult time.''

A fourth wrote: ''Got no words... can't imagine... For what it may be worth, know that we love you so very much, you and your entire family, and will give you anything we can, including space, in this time of inconceivable grief. The tears coming down my face -- LOVE TO YOU ALL! (sic)''

No more details surrounding Beckett's death had been shared at the time of writing.