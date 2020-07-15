Melissa Etheridge has been learning to ''love'' herself after her son's death.

The 'I'm the Only One' hitmaker tragically lost her son Beckett - whom she has with Julie Cypher - to an ''opioid addiction'' in May at the age of 21 and she admits there was a time where she worried she hadn't done enough to help him.

She said: ''He loved to snowboard and that's where he broke his ankle and that's what started the whole downward spiral of pain killers. You do everything you can, because you're a parent, you think, 'What could I have done? Could I have done more?' There has to be a place where you think, 'Of course I did everything I could.' I loved him, I loved him, I loved him. And there's just a place where you have to start loving yourself.''

And the 59-year-old singer has been trying to take things one day at a time.

Speaking about her grief, she added: ''It's only been a couple of months, but I've been very busy and made myself busy. You go one day at a time and you get through the grief and you get to the healing. I wanted to come back to the world and say, 'Thank you for your thoughts and your prayers and your feelings and your sending of love to me and my family.' I would like to walk this walk now of what's next, which is helping.''

And the 'Like The Way I Do' singer has turned to music to cope with her grief.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''There's something about singing, there's something about opening the soul, it's gotten me through everything. So many people throughout my life have said, 'Your music got me through this. Your music got me through that.' And I now am using my music to get me through this.''