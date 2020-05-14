Melissa Etheridge's son died from an ''opioid addiction''.

The 'Like The Way I Do' hitmaker's son Beckett - whom she has with Julie Cypher - was confirmed to have passed away at the age of 21 on Wednesday (13.05.20), and following the tragic news, Melissa took to social media to reveal his death was caused by a drug addiction.

She wrote in a statement on Twitter: ''Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.''

Melissa, 58, went on to say her ''heart is broken'' by the devastating loss.

She added: ''He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.''

The singer also thanked those who have sent their condolences to the family, and admitted she's glad her son is ''out of the pain now''.

She wrote: ''I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.

''We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.

''I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.''

Beckett's passing was confirmed by Melissa's team earlier on Wednesday.

They shared on social media at the time: ''We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME. (sic)''

The 'I'm the Only One' singer is also mother to 23-year-old Bailey Jean - whom she also has with Julie Cypher - as well as 13-year-old twins, Miller and Johnnie with Tammy Lynn Michaels.