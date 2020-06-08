Melissa Etheridge feels ''hopeful'' after ''watching the world rise up and ask for more love''.

The 'Like The Way I Do' hitmaker has been taking time away from social media since her 21-year-old son Beckett - whom she has with Julie Cypher - tragically passed away from an opioid overdose in May, but returned to Twitter on Monday (08.06.20) to share an update with her fans.

Melissa admitted her heart has an ''empty space'' in it following her son's death, but said keeping herself busy and watching the current protests surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement has helped ''heal'' her.

She wrote: ''I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly. While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love.''

The 58-year-old musician also revealed she plans to return to the spotlight soon, and thanked fans for their continued support.

She added: ''In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes.''

Melissa confirmed her son's passing last month, when she said she had joined the ''hundreds and thousands'' of people who have lost a loved one to an opioid addiction.

She wrote on social media at the time: ''Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.''

The 'Come To My Window' singer went on to say her ''heart is broken'' by the devastating loss.

She added: ''He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.''