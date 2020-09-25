Melissa Benoist has given birth to her first child.

The 'Supergirl' actress and her husband Chris Wood - who also stars in the CBS show - have become first time parents, after Melissa gave birth to a son named Huxley ''a few weeks ago''.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (25.09.20), Melissa wrote: ''Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago and this little boy is everything (sic)''

Whilst Chris added in his own post: ''Our son was born his name is Huxley he's amazing and no it's probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years. (sic)''

Melissa and Chris - who married in 2019 - first revealed they were due to become first time parents in March this year.

The 31-year-old actress posted a picture of herself holding a small blue jumper, alongside her spouse holding one of their pet dogs, and wrote: ''A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one! (sic)''

Whilst Chris, 32, shared a picture of Melissa hugging him from behind whilst he displays a fake baby bump on his own stomach, and wrote: ''The photo is a joke but the news is real...!!! (sic)''

The happy couple tied the knot last year in a private ceremony held at an estate in Ojai, California.

Among the guests were fellow stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley, and sources at the time said the nuptials were ''beautiful''.

One insider gushed: ''It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet. The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.''