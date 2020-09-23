Artist:
Song title: Fearless ft. Nadia Rose
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Did you spot the Spice Girls bobbleheads in the video for Melanie C's new single 'Fearless' featuring Nadia Rose? The song is the latest to be released from the singer's upcoming self-titled album, out October 2nd through her own label Red Girl.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Melanie C - Fearless ft. Nadia...