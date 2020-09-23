Did you spot the Spice Girls bobbleheads in the video for Melanie C's new single 'Fearless' featuring Nadia Rose? The song is the latest to be released from the singer's upcoming self-titled album, out October 2nd through her own label Red Girl.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...