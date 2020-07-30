Mel C says the Spice Girls are ''talking about'' more reunion shows.

The 46-year-old singer has teased ''exciting plans for the future'' for the girl group - who reunited last year as a four-piece for a series of huge stadium shows - and she, herwelf, would ''love to do more'' shows for their fans once the coronavirus pandemic has ''gone away''.

She said: ''We're talking about it. There are no plans set in stone right now, but I think all the fans out there know we would love to do more. More in the UK, more around the globe so please God, this horrible pandemic goes away and we can all start making exciting plans for the future!''

Mel has met up with her bandmates - Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell - in lockdown and she was thrilled they were all together as it is ''quite a rarity'' for all five of them to be able to make it.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she added: ''We all went up to Geri's, she's got a lovely place in the countryside and we all hung out. It was all five of us, which is quite a rarity. I think it's been about two years since we were all back together and it was so nice. We just hung out and reminisced, had a cup of tea and a walk. So it was lovely.''

It comes after it was rumoured that the Spice Girls are embarking on a world tour in 2021, with the four piece set to jet across the pond to America, Down Under and Europe for an extensive run next year.

The source said: ''It's going to be a huge year and the girls are excited. After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.''