Melanie C has bagged a collaboration with grime star Nadia Rose.

The Spice Girl has long gushed about how much of a fan she is of the 27-year-old Croydon rapper, and now the pair have recorded a song together for the 'Northern Star' hitmaker's upcoming solo record.

She said: ''I was lucky enough to meet a female MC and grime artist here in the UK called Nadia and she is pure girl power.

''I was so excited.

''I approached her about working together and she was really up for it.

''She was a big fan.

''We got together and we had a wonderful time in the studio and what we've ­created is really special.

''I'm very excited for people to hear that.''

The 'Who I Am' singer is keen to tour her eighth solo record and is also planning to hit the road with her Spice Girls bandmates - Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B - but due to the current restrictions on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Melanie has no idea when that will go ahead.

She said: ''Who knows when we can travel?

''We are just talking about how we want to do it but we have to wait and see how the future of touring looks, because obviously that's a huge thing to move around the world.

''So many tours have moved from this year to next year that you can't even book venues.

''It's a tricky time. But beyond that, we hope to get back out there.''

And the 46-year-old pop star - who is also known as Sporty Spice in the 'Wannabe' group - added that it's unlikely the Spice Girls will make new music in the near future.

She told fans on Instagram Live: ''Not at the moment.

''I just don't know whether there's room for new Spice Girls music.''

Melanie's upcoming record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Version of Me' - has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Never Be The Same Again' singer - who has released singles 'Blame It On Me' and 'Who I Am' from the new collection - explained previously: ''It didn't feel appropriate for me to try to sell something right now, but the fans have been waiting for a song for ages and I love it.

''I'm so proud of it. I'm so excited about my new music and don't want it to disappear without a trace, which it could very well do in this situation.''