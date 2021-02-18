Melanie C would love to collaborate with Kylie Minogue.

The Spice Girl - who released her latest self-titled solo album last year - is a huge fan of the 52-year-old Australian pop icon and would "100 per cent" get into the studio with her to record a track .

Speaking during the latest episode of LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink's 'Pop Tarts' Instagram Live series, Melanie gushed when asked if she'd like to duet with the 'Dancing' hitmaker: "I love Kylie! Fantastic pop star, great music. 100 per cent. I’m there."

Elsewhere, Sporty Spice, 47, admitted the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers thought Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) would change her mind about quitting the girl group - which is also comprised of Mel B (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) - after she left in 1998 and pursued a solo career a year later, when her debut solo album, 'Schizophonic', was released.

She said: "We all thought Geri was going to change her mind. We all now truly respect each other now though and we get it.

"The best thing about the Spice Girls is that we’re all different and the worst thing about the Spice Girls is that we’re all different."

The 48-year-old singer left the band in abrupt fashion during their heyday and apologised two years ago for the manner of her exit as the Spice Girls played the last date of their reunion tour - without Victoria - at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to fans and her fellow bandmates, she said: "I need to say something I should have said a long time ago ... I'm sorry. I'm sorry I left. I was just being a brat. It is so good to be back with the girls that I love."

The Spice Girls were the biggest, best-known girl band in the world when Geri decided to quit the group.

Initially, she claimed she was suffering from exhaustion and needed a break from their hectic working schedule.

Subsequently, however, Geri admitted she'd become detached from the rest of the group.

Speaking in the documentary 'Giving You Everything', she previously shared: "I felt I didn't belong any more. They didn't need me any more, really, and I definitely felt very redundant."

'Pop Tarts' airs every Wednesday at 7.30pm over at instagram.com/sink_the_pink and will see Kate Nash get a grilling next week.