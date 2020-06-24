Melanie C wants the Spice Girls to tour America once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The 'Blame it on Me' singer and her bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner reunited for a UK tour last year and she's hopeful they'll be able to take the show further afield when restrictions in place due to the global health crisis are lifted.

Asked if there's a chance of the group going to America, she said: ''I hope so, I really do.

''We talk all the time, we talk about what we'd like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would.

''Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now.

''But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the US, in South America, in South East Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the US because I love to be there.''

And while Victoria Beckham didn't join the UK tour, the 46-year-old star vowed to do ''everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together.''

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Yeah, of course we [want her to join]! We talk about it all the time.

''We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day.'

''We were kind of hoping she'd end up coming on the last one. Of course, we respect Victoria's decision, and her feeling towards it.

''Although she wasn't with us on the stage, she was very much involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable with all of the direction, with the creative and everything, because it's her baby as much as the rest of us.''