Melanie C will release her new self-titled album on October 2.

The Spice Girl has just dropped the third single, 'In and Out Of Love', which follows 'Who I Am' and 'Blame It On Me', and now she's unveiled her upcoming eighth solo album - which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic - on social media.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I'm incredibly excited to announce that my new, self titled album, ''Melanie C'' will be out on October 2nd.⠀

''Pre-order my new album (Digital & Physical): http://melan.ie/melaniecmusic

''There are loads of great bundles available on my website now! (sic)''

'Melanie C' is the follow-up to 2016's 'Version of Me' and the 'Northern Star' singer - who is known as Sporty Spice in the 'Viva Forever' group - recently teased that the LP is ''informed'' by her alter ego.

The 46-year-old singer explained how she wanted to acknowledge her Spice Girls persona because Sporty will always be a part of her, whilst she teased that the album is ''empowering and fun''.

She said: ''I had this song going into the Spice shows where I was nervous about being Sporty again.

''But singing those songs in rehearsals I realised I am here, she is within me.

''It made me reflect on my life and inform this album.

''I wanted to make an album that really acknowledged that.

''I felt it was time to embrace everything about myself, Sporty, Melanie, mum, girlfriend, cleaner, cook, therapist.

''And I wanted it to be empowering and fun.''

On it being a new chapter, she added: ''This one is different because I have massive new changes behind the scenes, new management.

''Not many people survived the cull.

''Importantly new A&R, and I was introduced to lots of new artists, songwriters and producers, it really feels like a new chapter.''

Among the new artists the pop star is in touch with his Nadia Rose, who she has recorded a collaboration with for the record called 'Fearless'.

Melanie has long gushed about how much of a fan she is of the 27-year-old Croydon rapper.

The track-listing for 'Melanie C' is:

1. 'Who I Am'

2. 'Blame It On Me'

3. 'Good Enough'

4. 'Escape'

5. 'Overload'

6. 'Fearless' (feat Nadia Rose)

7. 'Here I Am'

8. 'Nowhere To Run'

9. 'In and Out Of Love'

10. 'End of Everything'