Melanie C's 2021 tour dates have been postponed.

The 'Who I Am' hitmaker has been forced to push back her UK and Europe run, which was due to kick off in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 28, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel and mass gatherings.

The shows in support of her 2020 self-titled solo album will now take place in January and February 2022.

The Spice Girl announced on her social media pages: "I’m sure it’s no surprise to most of you, but it’s with great regret that I have to announce my tour is postponed again, due to Covid-19. The new dates are now in January / February 2022. ⠀

Find more info about rescheduled dates on my website. https://melaniec.net/live."

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old singer - who is known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - recently teased that all five Spice Girls are “talking” about planning something for their 25th anniversary.

The ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers celebrate the milestone this year and though she wouldn’t be drawn on the specific plans she and her bandmates - Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - have, Melanie did confirm they’re in discussions.

She said in December: “We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can’t say more than that.”

The ‘I Turn To You'’ singer recently admitted she has long made peace with the fact she will always be remembered as a Spice Girl and she's thankful being in the world's biggest girl band allowed her to pursue a solo career.

She said: “When you've been part of something as enormous as the Spice Girls that's the thing that everybody's going to remember you for, but I'm so grateful that it's enabled me to go on and make my eighth studio album.”