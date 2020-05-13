Melanie C has performed a gig in her bathroom to raise money for WaterAid.

The 46-year-old star has lent her support to the international charity - which focuses on water, sanitation and hygiene - by performing an at-home gig.

Melanie - who first found fame as part of the Spice Girls - said: ''It's great to be part of this unique online event that's bringing together some amazing female talent while also raising money to help transform lives.

''Now more than ever we can appreciate the importance of good hygiene, and it's shocking to think millions of people in the world's poorest communities don't have clean water or hand-washing facilities at home, putting their lives at risk.

''Women are facing increased challenges in the current crisis, as they're often responsible for collecting water and caring for family members who are sick.

''Together, we can help women and their families protect themselves against the spread of disease.''

Other big-name acts who have supported the cause include KT Tunstall and Pixie Lott, with the all-female line-up helping to highlight the women and girls around the world who walk for hours each day to collect water for their families.

Pixie said: ''I've enjoyed sharing my songs in the shower during the lockdown!

''I'm excited to now be teaming up with other artists and contributing to WaterAid's 'Bathroom Sessions', which are showcasing a variety of fantastic music while supporting an important cause.

''We're so lucky to have clean water on tap; it's vital for good health. I find it shocking to think millions around the world do not have these basics.

''Together, we can help WaterAid get clean water and hand-washing facilities to vulnerable communities around the world.''

The gigs are geared towards encouraging donations to WaterAid's emergency appeal, which is helping vulnerable communities to protect themselves from the spread of coronavirus.