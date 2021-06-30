Melanie C has insisted the Spice Girls have never been asked to play Glastonbury.

Despite her bandmate Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) previously claiming the 'Headlines' hitmakers - also comprising Mel B (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) - were offered the chance to play the world-famous festival in Somerset, Sporty Spice has denied this to be the case.

However, the 47-year-old Liverpudlian admitted it's a gig they'd all love to do one day.

Emma had said in 2019: "We have been asked - we're going to see how this tour goes first!"

However, appearing on the 'Celebrity Search Engine' podcast, Melanie said: “I can tell you the absolute truth, we’ve never been approached.

“I would love to play Glastonbury, in fact, all the girls would. But yeah, haven’t yet had that call.”

After their comeback tour, sans Posh Spice, in 2019, the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers are hoping to hit the road again soon and Melanie admitted she will be "very, very cross" if they don't make it happen.

She said: “I can’t speak for everybody but if it was down to me, as soon as we can, we will.

“The success of the shows in 2019 and just how much we loved it, we have to do it. If we don’t do it, I’ll be very, very cross!”

Meanwhile, the pop legends recently surprised fans by announcing the upcoming release of their first new song since 2007 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single 'Wannabe'.

The girl group are marking the special date by bringing out the 'Wannabe25' EP - which will be available to buy and stream from July 9 - which includes the original version of the number one hit that launched Girl Power in July 1996, a remix by Junior Vasquez, a previously unheard demo of 'Wannabe' and ballad 'Feed Your Love' which features all five original members on vocals and was recorded when they were younger.

The previously unreleased song - which was shelved back in the 90s - was written by the Spice Girls and 'Wannabe' co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe.

Vasquez's remix was originally released as a bonus track on the '2 Become 1' single which was a number one record in the UK in 1996 and a hit all over the world for the band - Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner.

‘Wannabe’ is the seventh best-selling debut single of all time, with over 1.3 million CD singles and download sales, as well as being the longest-reigning number one by a girl group.