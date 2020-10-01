Melanie C can't believe she got to meet Adele.

The Spice Girls singer felt so lucky and inspired after meeting the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker, and finds it so exciting that she is inspired by Adele as the singer grew up listening to the girl group.

Asked if she is inspired by younger artists, she said: ''All the time. It's bizarre because a lot of the artists and collaborators I was working with were Spice Girls fans. And, you know, even getting to meet someone like Adele, who is obviously a very different artist ... It's so funny because she came to the last show at Wembley and she brought a bunch of mates. We had this bar where our friends and family were hanging out. We finished the show and we went backstage and got ourselves all cleaned up and stuff. We all went into this bar and turns out Adele had everybody ready to start singing!''

And the 46-year-old singer went on to praise Adele as the ''most fabulous person'' and an ''incredible vocalist''.

She added: ''She's just the most fabulous person, and an incredible, incredible vocalist. But yeah, to have those people that were inspired by the Spice Girls now inspiring me. It's really beautiful.''

Melanie is also a huge fan of 'Boom Clap' hitmaker Charli XCX and loves how she's ''unapologetically brave''.

Speaking about the singer, she told musicfeeds.com.au: ''I love Charli because she's so in her own lane. She's really brave and she just goes out there, she does her thing, completely unapologetically.''