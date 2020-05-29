Mel C doesn't think the Spice Girls could have coped with Twitter trolls in the 90s.

The girl group - comprised of Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton - shot to fame with their first single 'Wannabe' in 1996 and Mel is grateful that the lack of social media back then allowed to make their mistakes away from the spotlight.

She explained to the Daily Star newspaper: ''We were young and we were going out, we were having fun and we were making mistakes and it wasn't documented.

''Of course we had to deal with the paparazzi but I just feel for young artists these days, because they are so exposed, there's nowhere to hide anymore.''

''When you're young sometimes you do silly things and you don't want the world to know about it.''

And Mel admitted she feels sorry for younger artists so always tries to give them advice when she meets them.

Speaking about a recent chat with Billie Eilish, 18, she said: ''I was just talking about how quickly it goes, you know you're in this chaos and before you know it, it's over.

''Young artists, I always want to give them advice, I want them to not make the same mistakes I did and sometimes they must think, 'Oh shut up grandma'.''

''When Billie really took it onboard and she spoke about it, I was really touched and I thought, 'Wow, that means a lot, that my words are not falling on deaf ears'.''

Billie has previously opened up about how much Mel's advice meant to her.

Speaking about their conversation backstage at one of Billie's London shows, she said: ''I mean I heard a couple of things from certain people, like Sporty Spice was talking to me.

''She was saying like at the beginning and the middle, it's like you work, work, work, work, and you're huge, huge, huge, and then it's done.

''And it's like ''Oh. Like where did that go?' And I just thought about that, 'Oh, my god, I'm in that part of my life [and] in the future I'm going to be like, 'damn, I wish I could...'''