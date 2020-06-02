Mel C admitted her daughter doesn't care about her famous mum's music.

The Spice Girls star revealed her 11-year-old daughter Scarlet - who she shares with her ex-partner Thomas Starr - would rather be on social media than watch her mother perform.

Mel - who has been streaming DJ sets during the coronavirus lockdown - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We have been able to do some performances but to be honest, she is not getting that.

''She is up in her room watching TikTok - she's so blasé.''

Meanwhile, Mel's upcoming solo album has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 46-year-old singer - who has released singles 'Blame It On Me' and 'Who I Am' from the new collection - has been using social media to connect with her fans in the meantime.

The pop star said recently: ''I'm not a huge fan of social media. But I felt compelled to reach out to the fans when things are pretty hideous.''

The 'Northern Star' hitmaker added that she didn't feel it was right to promote a record during the global health crisis.

Explaining the delay of her eighth solo LP, the follow-up to 2016's 'Version of Me', she said: ''It didn't feel appropriate for me to try to sell something right now, but the fans have been waiting for a song for ages and I love it.

''I'm so proud of it. I'm so excited about my new music and don't want it to disappear without a trace, which it could very well do in this situation.''

Meanwhile, Melanie is hoping to reunite with her Spice Girls bandmates for future shows after she joined Geri Horner (Ginger), Emma Bunton (Baby) and Mel B (Scary) - sans Victoria Beckham (Posh) - on their reunion tour last year.

Speaking during a Twitter listening party for the Track by Track podcast, which saw Sporty spill the gossip on their 1997 album, 'Spiceworld', she teased: ''I've absolutely loved listening to the 'Spiceworld' album, it's made me feel very nostalgic and I'd love to get back on stage with the girls and perform for you all again.

''So fingers crossed we can do that at some point in the near future!''