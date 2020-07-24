Mel Gibson was hospitalised for a week in April with coronavirus but has fully recovered.
Mel Gibson spent a week in hospital with coronavirus.
The 64-year-old actor was taken to a medical facility in Los Angeles in April after falling ill with but made a full recovery after being treated with an anti-viral drug.
His spokesperson confirmed: ''He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital.
''He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.''
A number of stars have battled coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Pink, Kristofer Hivju, Andy Cohen, and Daniel Dae Kim.
Broadway star Nick Cordero and Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger tragically died after contracting the virus.
Tom and Rita were the first famous stars to be stricken by the condition and the 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor has subsequently become an outspoken advocate for the importance of wearing masks while out in public.
Speaking about those who don't wear face coverings, he said recently: ''I don't get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do.
''If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's licence.
''I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals [indicators], you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians.
''If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It's been four years since Mel Gibson played a lead role in a movie, and...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...