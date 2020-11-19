Mel Gibson has confirmed that 'Lethal Weapon 5' is "absolutely on the way" and that director Richard Donner is working on the project.
Mel Gibson has confirmed that 'Lethal Weapon 5' is "absolutely on the way".
The 64-year-old actor informed fans that director Richard Donner is working on a new movie in the action franchise, which will see him and Danny Glover reprise their roles as LA detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh respectively.
Asked on 'Good Morning America' if the movie is still happening, Mel said: "Yeah! No absolutely.
"And the man who was behind all that – the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now: Richard Donner. He's a legend."
Producer Dan Lin – who worked on the 'Lethal Weapon' TV series – revealed earlier this year that he and Donner were working on reviving the action buddy cop series, 22 years after the release of 'Lethal Weapon 4'.
Lin said: "We're trying to make the last 'Lethal Weapon' movie. And Dick Donner's coming back. The original cast is coming back. And it's just amazing. The story is very personal to him."
Glover previously revealed that he had seen a version of the movie's script and teased that it has "relevance" to current events.
The 74-year-old star said: "There has been a conversation about that in January. I don't want to give away the plot on the script I read, but I found the plot had very strong relevance to some of the things that are happening today. I can say that.
"But that was in January. History changes so fast ... But yes, there's been talk about it. There is something of a plan."
Danny added that the new flick could focus on the impact of protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in the United States.
The 'Saw' star remarked: "It would be interesting to see how we take this within the political framework we are in; the economic framework we are in.
"And especially that framework as opposed to the communities that have been affected by the kind of police violence, the kind of police standards, and the power that they exert as well.
"What would be interesting from that vantage point is what that attempt could be like at this particular moment."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It's been four years since Mel Gibson played a lead role in a movie, and...
John Link hasn't been the best father, up until recently he's constantly been on the...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...