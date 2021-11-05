Mel Gibson will star with Mason Thames in the indie fantasy adventure 'Boys of Summer'.
Mel Gibson is to star in 'Boys of Summer'.
The 65-year-old actor will feature alongside Mason Thames in the indie fantasy adventure that is being directed by David Henrie – an actor best for his work on programmes such as 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.
The plot focuses on a boy (Thames) who, after his best friend mysteriously disappears, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha's Vineyard.
He seeks the help of an aging detective (Gibson), with the pair soon discovering they're on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.
David said in a statement: "'Boys of Summer' is a throwback story that conjures up the magic and nostalgia of childhood as its heroes fight monsters old and new."
Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz have written the script with Mark Fasano and James Henrie producing for Nickel City Pictures and Novo Media Group respectively.
Production on the project is set to begin in North Carolina next month.
Mel has also been cast in the new thriller 'Hot Seat', which will see the 'Braveheart' star team up with producers Randall Emmett and George Furla for a third time.
The movie follows a former hacker, who is forced to break into high-level banking companies by an anonymous man who has planted a bomb under his chair at his office. Mel will star as the man who has to get into the booby-trapped building and get the victim off the hot seat.
The producers said: "This is our third movie with Mel and we couldn’t be happier to continue the relationship with such an iconic and exceptional artist."
