Mel Gibson's representative has slammed Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations as ''100 percent untrue''.

The 'Stranger Things' actress accused Mel of making anti-semitic comments toward her in a recently published interview, in which she claimed the 64-year-old actor asked her if she was an ''oven dodger'' during a party.

And now, Mel's representative has dismissed her claims, accusing the 48-year-old star of ''lying'' about the incident.

The rep told TooFab: ''This is 100 percent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.''

In Winona's original comments, she claimed the actor was also homophobic toward her friend at the same party.

She had said: ''We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'''

Winona - who revealed Mel tried to apologise to her at a later date - was particularly upset by the actor's comments as she ''had family who died in the camps''.

She added: ''Not religious, but I do identify. It's a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I've always been fascinated with that time.''

The 'Beetlejuice' star had previously made the accusations against Mel in a 2010 interview with GQ magazine, when she said ''no-one believed'' her.

She said at the time: ''I remember, like, fifteen years ago, I was at one of those big Hollywood parties. And he was really drunk. I was with my friend, who's gay. He made a really horrible gay joke. And somehow it came up that I was Jewish. He said something about 'oven dodgers,' but I didn't get it. I'd never heard that before. It was just this weird, weird moment. I was like, 'He's anti-Semitic and he's homophobic.' No one believed me!''