Mel B says the Spice Girls are keen to tour again.

The 45-year-old singer and her bandmates - Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner - reunited in 2019 to do a stadium tour across the UK, without Victoria Beckham.

And Scary Spice has revealed they are all keen to get back on the road as soon as it's safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Mel said: "I think it’s all of us. I think so. Until the restrictions are eased it’s all up in the air but we are all raring to go.

Between us as Spice Girls we are all dying to get back up on stage and perform. We all really want to. All of the Spice Girls are really up for going back on tour, we can get back into that spirit."

It's not clear whether she means Victoria - who is also known as Posh Spice - would reunite with her bandmates for future shows.

However, Mel C recently teased all five Spice Girls are “talking” about planning something for their 25th anniversary this year.

The 46-year-old star wouldn’t get drawn on their specific celebrations following the news that they all met up to discuss the subject earlier last year, but she did confirm they’re in discussions.

She said: “We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can’t say more than that.”

Sporty Spice also recently revealed she would love the girls to tour in the US.

She said: "We love being in the USA and have had so many great times there doing TV shows and promotional stuff. And we so want to get back there. We do not have any plans, but we are hooking up quite soon and that needs ­certain discussion. We need things to look forward to and we can make good plans for something positive in the future."