Mel B received racist hate mail at the height of her Spice Girls fame.

The 45-year-old pop star has revealed she was subjected to vile racist abuse after buying a listed building in Marlow, South-East England, in the 90s.

Mel recalled: ''The fact I bought it disturbed the whole village. I got not just hate mail but racist hate mail, which was shocking to me.

''It said, 'Get out of this village, you don't belong, you can't buy something like this ...'

''It disturbed me but I still threw some great parties there - really loud to disturb the village.''

Despite that experience, Mel still believes Britain is a more inclusive country than most.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''I think there's been a massive change when it comes to race and culture because we are a little bit more educated. Some countries are still way behind.''

Meanwhile, Mel previously admitted to suffering racist abuse during her school years.

She said: ''I was aware from a very young age that I didn't see many other people of my colour...

''But it was really when I went to school that I understood the colour of my skin had such an effect on the other kids.

''All of a sudden I was called all these names I didn't understand like 'P**i', 'R**skin' and obviously the N-word.

''I used to get chased home by kids shouting these names at me, so I learnt to run fast. When I was older I would always win all the races on sports day and that was because I'd learnt to run fast at such a young age.''