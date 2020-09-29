Meghan Mccain has given birth to a baby girl named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, who is her first child with her husband Ben Domenech.
Meghan Mccain has given birth to a baby girl.
The 'View' host and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their first child together on Monday (28.09.20), and have revealed they've named their daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.
A tweet from the official Twitter account for 'The View' read: ''We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! (sic)''
And a source later told People magazine that Meghan, 35, and her newborn baby are both ''happy and healthy''.
Meghan first announced her pregnancy in March this year, when she said she would have to film her ABC show from home as a precaution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She said at the time: ''My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant.
''Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.
''I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.
''Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
''As a result, I will be appearing on 'The View' from home via satellite. I'm fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely. I am indebted to our producers and crew.''
And in May, she told her social media followers she wouldn't be sharing updates about her pregnancy because she didn't want to expose her child to the ''social media cesspool'', which can often see people leave hateful comments about her late father, Senator John McCain.
She wrote: ''People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible. (sic)''
