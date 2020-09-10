Megan Fox has introduced Machine Gun Kelly to her children, but sources say the new couple - who started dating in May - are still taking their time with their romance.
The 34-year-old actress has been romancing the 'Nerve' star since May this year, and the pair seem serious about their relationship, as Megan has already introduced her beau to her sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four, whom she has with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.
Megan announced her split with Brian shortly before going public with Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - and it has been reported the 'BH90210' star is ''protective'' of his brood.
A source said: ''MGK has met Megan's kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them. Megan and Brian's relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.''
The insider also insisted Megan and Kelly are nowhere near discussing the next stages of their romance such as marriage or having kids of their own, but are definitely ''obsessed'' with each other.
They added to Us Weekly magazine: ''MGK and Megan aren't seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they're not there yet. It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.''
Meanwhile, both Megan and Kelly have been openly gushing over each other on social media in recent months, with the 'Bad Things' hitmaker recently insisting he would ''probably never'' be single again after finding love with Megan.
Whilst appearing on an episode of BuzzFeed Celeb's 'Thirst Tweets', the 30-year-old rapper and actor read one message in which a fan asked if they could take him out for dinner.
And he responded: ''I'm locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever.''
