Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is ''new and exciting'', after 16 years with husband Brian Austin Green.
The 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old rapper first met while filming the movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' together and Megan - who had been with her husband Brian Austin Green for 16 years before their recent split - is enjoying the excitement of a new relationship.
A source told E! News: ''They've been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down. The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.''
''It's new and exciting for Megan. She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She's into it.''
Brian and Meghan have children Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three, together and when the children are with Brian, Meghan has been spending her free time with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.
The insider explained: ''She's been spending several times a week with him. When Brian has the kids she's usually seeing him.''
Brian, 46, confirmed his split from Meghan in May and insisted that neither of them were to blame for the breakdown of their 10-year marriage.
He said: ''I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.
''We will still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''
