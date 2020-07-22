Megan Fox knew ''something'' would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' and the actress - who was cast first - felt ''deep in [her] soul'' that ''wild s**t'' would happen when she found out who her co-star would be.

Speaking on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, 'Give Them Lala... With Randall', Megan said: ''I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh.'

''Yeah, because I knew - I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.''

And as soon as they met, 34-year-old Megan - who has three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green - felt she had found her ''twin flame'' in the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

She said: ''I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame.

''Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

''So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.

''I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff.

''I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.''