Megan Fox is ''officially dating'' Machine Gun Kelly after splitting from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green last month.
The 34-year-old actress and the 'Bad Things' rapper are believed to have struck up a romance following Megan's split from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, and sources have now claimed the pair have made their relationship official.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They're enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.''
The new couple were first spotted displaying PDA together earlier this week, when they were seen holding hands and kissing after spending a night out at Mr. Furley's Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
And Kelly - real name Colson Baker - appeared to confirm their romance later that day, when he seemingly referred to the 'Transformers' star as his ''girlfriend''.
He tweeted: '''I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one.''
The quote was taken from the 30-year-old singer's track 'Bloody Valentine', and the tweet seems to be referencing the fact that Megan starred in the music video, where she and Kelly shared an onscreen kiss.
Brian, 46, confirmed he had split from Megan - whom he married in 2010, and with whom he has sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three - in May.
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said at the time: ''I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.
''We will still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids. It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''
