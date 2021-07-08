Megan Fox initially didn't want to wear her cutout Billboard Music Awards dress as she'd not long been back from a trip to Costa Rica where she spoke to God.
Megan Fox nearly didn't wear her revealing Billboard Music Awards dress after an ayahuasca trip.
The 35-year-old actress turned heads when she stepped out in a cutout Mugler gown on the red carpet at the music awards show in May.
However, the 'Jennifer's Body' star and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly had just got back from a spiritual pilgrimage to Costa Rica, and Megan didn't feel it was appropriate to flash the flesh in the barely-there ensemble not long after speaking to God.
She told InStyle: "My stylist was like ‘We want you to wear this’ and I was like ‘I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that."
However, the 'Rap Devil' rapper persuaded the 'Transformers' star to bite the bullet with the help of some Peruvian tobacco, which he used to "cleanse" his girlfriend.
At the time, she thought: "F*** it, I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco, I’ll wear this thing."
Megan recalled: "He gets out wearing this basically shirtless Jim Morrison, wild-ass Balmain super rockstar, whatever the f*** he’s wearing.
“He takes out this giant-a** — it looks like a blunt, it’s not, it’s Peruvian tobacco — and he’s smoking it and then he’s blowing it all over me to cleanse me. People must’ve ben like ‘These f****** people are psycho.'”
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the couple like to match their nails after they were seen rocking bold designs for the awards season.
The pair's nail artist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, said: “They like to match.
“[MGK’s] one of my favourite clients, because no matter what, I’ll always get good nail shots with him, because he loves showing them off so much. With the girls I’m like, ‘Come on, show your nails.’ But he does such a great job with making them an actual accessory.”
MGK is channelling is love of nail art into his own upcoming unisex line of nail polish.
The 'my ex's best friend' rocker's first foray into the beauty industry has seen him curate a UN/DN collection for Unlisted Brand Lab.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
With a hilariously smart script and a terrific cast, this romantic comedy rises far above...
Jason and Julie are single thirty-something Manhattanites. They've been best friends since college but aren't...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
Jonah Hex is a brand new comic book adaptation directed by Jimmy Hayward and starring...
Watch the trailer for Jennifer's Body.Jennifer is the most popular girl in her school, she's...