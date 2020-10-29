MEGADETH have been confirmed to play Download Festival 2021, their first gig at Donington Park, the home of metal, since 2016.
MEGADETH are among the latest bands confirmed to play Download Festival 2021.
The legendary metal extravaganza will return next summer, between June 4 and June 6, after it was called off this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the thrash metal icons - fronted by Dave Mustaine - are set to perform at Donington Park's hallowed grounds in Leicestershire for the first time since 2016.
The latest additions to the stellar bill, which were unveiled in a Halloween-themed video, also include Descendents, Boston Manor, Northlane, Venom Prison, Salem, The Skints, Renounced, Static Dress and The Injester.
Biffy Clyro, Kiss and System Of A Down are Download's 2021 headliners.
Biffy said: "We can't wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It's a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it's time to celebrate again! F*** on!"
Whilst System Of A Down's bassist Shavo Odadjian added: "We're disappointed we weren't able to make it over this year, but we're looking forward to next. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Mostly, we all just want to make sure everyone is provided with a safe and secure environment, so we were prepared to wait as long as we needed to."
The likes of A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Control The Storm, Gender Roles, Jamie Lenman, Myles Kennedy & Company and The Pretty Reckless were previously confirmed.
Head to downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets for tickets.
