MEGADETH has re-recorded David Ellefson's bass parts for the upcoming album.

Frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed the group has replaced the musician's tracks for the release following his exit from the band in May.

Speaking to a fan during a Cameo video, the singer said: "I hear you’re a big pretty fan of [the Megadeth song] ‘Fatal Illusion’ right now. That’s cool.

"Actually, we’ve got one song on the new album – it’s called ‘The Dogs Of Chernobyl’ – which is very similar to ‘Fatal Illusion’ in aggression.

“So I hope you like that song when you get the new record. It won’t be long. It’s a matter of finishing the parts when I get home today and tomorrow. Our bass parts are all done. And it won’t be long.”

In May, sexually explicit photos and video of Ellefson leaked online, along with allegations - which he has vehemently denied - that he had been grooming a fan.

Although the bassist had recorded some parts for the upcoming LP, Mustaine recently revealed he will not feature on the album and the songs will be rerecorded by another musician.

He said last month: "I just wanna thank you for all the kinds words and support as we get ready for this next tour and continue to hunt for a new bass player.

"We are making progress. The record's being completed, and we're gonna have someone coming in in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had. Which should be relatively quick because the person we're talking to is a stellar bass player.

"And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward."

In a previous statement, Ellefson said: "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me.

"The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video.

"Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."