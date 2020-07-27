Meek Mill has split from his girlfriend Milan Harris.

The 33-year-old rapper has announced he and the fashion designer - who gave birth to his third child, a boy, in May - have amicably split despite still having ''mad love for each other'' and will bring up their child separately.

He posted on Twitter: ''We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents...

''We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-. (sic)''

Over on Instagram, he added: ''@iammilanrouge no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong..''

The pair first started dating around a year before they announced they were expecting their first child together in February.

Milan announced her pregnancy at one of her shows in December, while Meek - who has sons Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships - didn't comment until February during a Twitter row with ex-partner Nikki Minaj.

He posted at the time: ''My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit. (sic)''

The 'Going Bad' star's split from Milan comes a week after Kanye West, 43, claimed he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian West, 39, after she allegedly met Meek at a hotel.

Kanye wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''

The pair both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.

And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was ''out of line''.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''

Meek has denied Kanye's accusations that he met his spouse in a hotel room and the 'Wash Us in the Blood' rapper has since apologised to his wife.

He said: ''I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

''I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)''

A picture of Kim and Meek was later circulated online and shows them having a professional meeting at a different hotel to the Waldorf with philanthropist Clara Wu.