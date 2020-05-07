Meek Mill has become a father for the third time.

The 'Going Bad' hitmaker received the ''best gift'' on his 33rd birthday on Wednesday (06.05.20) when his girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to a baby boy.

He tweeted: ''Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift (sic)''.

Meek later thanked fans for their birthday messages, but made no further reference to his new baby.

He simply posted: ''Thanks for all the birthday love.''

Milan hasn't commented on their baby news but did share a touching birthday message for her boyfriend on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday Love @meekmill. I hope this year is filled with more blessings, lots of love, peace & prosperity. I'm beyond proud of the man you've become. You motivate and inspire me in so many ways [heart emoji] (sic)''

Fashion designer Milan announced her pregnancy at one of her shows in December, while Meek - who has sons Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships - didn't comment until February during a Twitter row with ex-partner Nikki Minaj.

He posted at the time: ''My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit. (sic)''

Meanwhile, last month Meek admitted he was convinced he'd contracted coronavirus at Christmas because he was ''extremely sick'' with ''flu-like symptoms'' around the festive period but he never got a in-depth diagnosis from doctors.

He tweeted: ''I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms... everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. (sic)''