Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have joined the cast of 'Disenchanted'.
The trio have boarded the sequel to the Disney movie 'Enchanted' and will star alongside returning cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden respectively.
Maya is reportedly set to play the villain in the movie with Yvette and Jayma potentially playing evil characters as well.
Adam Shankman is directing the movie with filming set to begin later in the spring. Brigitte Hales is the most recent writer on the project with Amy, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld.
Adams, Dempsey, Menzel and Marsden will reprise their roles as Giselle, Robert Philip, Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine respectively with composer Alan Menken set to return.
Patrick confirmed earlier this year that he would return for the sequel – which was revealed at Disney's Investor Day last year.
The 55-year-old star said: "I just got the script for the second movie. Then I'm starting to go through and get notes together.
"There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."
James will also be returning for the sequel even though he expressed doubt that it would actually happen.
He previously said: "They've been talking about making that movie for a while but I hope so, I hope we make it.
"We've been fooled before that it was gonna happen, it didn't happen. We should do it before we get too long in the tooth."
