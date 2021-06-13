'Grown Ups' star Maya Rudolph remembers accidentally hugging George Clooney like "an old friend" the very first time they met at the Oscars.
Maya Rudolph accidentally approached George Clooney like "an old friend" the first time they met at the Oscars.
The 'Grown Ups' actress - who had never crossed paths with the Hollywood star before that night early in her career, and he played it off brilliantly.
She told Empire magazine: "The first time I Went to the Oscars, when we walked into the theatre, I saw George Clooney in front of me - and I put my arms open wide like I was seeing an old friend, thinking in my mind that I knew him.
"Him being the gentleman that he is, he got right up, put a big smile on his face and opened his arms.
"As I'm walking over to hug him, I'm thinking, 'Wow, I used to work with this guy. It's so nice to see him!' - and as my arms were coming around his back, I realised I'd never met this person in my life."
Rather than knock her back, Rudolph explained how Clooney "just welcomed [her]" and let it happen.
She added: "I'd never experienced that before. I genuinely lost my mind for a moment. Poor guy.
"God bless him, he just welcomed me with open arms and enveloped me. I will forever love him for that. That's real star quality. I was in a trance."
The 48-year-old star also reflected on her very first role in a school play, and admitted her acting career had humble beginnings.
She said: "I was a maid. It was a Japanese folktalke called 'The Nightingale'. I think I did a lot of giggling. I probably had a couple of lines.
"I'll be honest with you, when you're told you're the maid, you're not seeing your name in neon lights just yet."
