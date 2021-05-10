'Bridesmaids' star Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will play a villain in 'Disenchanted', and she can't wait to appear alongside her "gifted" co-star Amy Adams.
The 48-year-old star feels so "lucky" to have been asked to appear in the Disney+ movie - a sequel to 2007 motion picture 'Enchanted' - and she can't wait to act alongside her "gifted" co-star Amy Adams, who will reprise her role as fairytale princess Giselle.
Rudolph said: "Amy as Giselle is just, I couldn’t think of anyone more perfect. The minute she opens her mouth you’re like, 'I’m totally transported. You are a dream come true.'
"She’s such a gifted human being. So that part is like, knowing you’re walking into something that’s already so well thought out and crafted, and feeling lucky enough to get invited to be a part of that."
The 'Bridesmaids' star was approached by director Adam Shankman to play the movie's villain, and she finally feels as though people "understand what [she] does".
She added to Variety: "I’ve known Adam, the director, for a long time, and Amy too, actually. He reached out and he just had this very, cat-got-the-canary look in his eye like he knew that what he was going to tell me was gonna be good, this is gonna be really fun.
"It’s nice to be in a place work-wise where I feel like I can finally allow what I’ve done to speak for itself so I don’t have to explain who I am or what I do to the world.
"I don’t know when that switch happened, but I’m finally at a place where I feel like people understand what I do.
"'Disenchanted' is the epitome of what it feels like to be in a school play. You know you’re gonna have fun. Sometimes when I’m working on something I love, I kind of pinch myself and go, 'Oh right, this is why I want to do this.' Just this giddy feeling of putting on a show together, it’s the best possible feeling."
In January, Patrick Dempsey confirmed he will return for 'Disenchanted', reprising his 'Enchanted' role as Robert Philip.
He said: "I just got the script for the second movie. Then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."
Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays are also set to star in the movie.
